Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Surgical masks offer little protection against wildfire smoke: Prof

Global interviewed Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, for a story about the lack of smoke protection offered by surgical masks.

“So you wear a mask and you actually end up exposing yourself to more pollution than you would otherwise,” Brauer said.