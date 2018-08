Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Weaver wants B.C. to follow New Zealand ban on foreign homebuyers

Two UBC professors were quoted in various media outlets about foreign homebuyer bans.

CBC interviewed Tsur Somerville, an economics professor, who said taxing foreign buyers is a more common approach to manage housing prices around the world.

An op-ed in Richmond News quoted Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business professor, as saying in 2017 that he doubts the ban will be effective in Vancouver.