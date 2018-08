Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to conserve half the planet without going hungry

The Conversation published an op-ed co-written by two UBC academics about rethinking agriculture and conservation.

“If people manage landscapes so they are shared between agriculture and nature conservation… it may bring effective results while avoiding large losses in food availability,” wrote Zia Mehrabi, a UBC research associate, Erle C. Ellis, from the University of Maryland and Navin Ramankutty, a UBC professor.