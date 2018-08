Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doing this could make you a better investor, and it’s free

An article on MSN about better investing cited UBC research.

Researchers from UBC, York University and the University of Toronto found that the stock market’s returns are significantly below normal on the Mondays after shifts to daylight-saving time.