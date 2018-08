Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cellphone use puts pedestrians off-balance

Health Day reported on a UBC study that found cellphone use dramatically changes a pedestrian’s balance, coordination and movement.

Mohamed Zaki, a research associate in UBC’s department of civil engineering, discussed the dangers associated with cellphones as distractions.

A similar story appeared in the Herald Tribune.