Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Academic Rankings Of World Universities

CBS mentioned UBC in a story about the top universities in the world featured in the ShanghaiRanking Academic Ranking of World Universities 2018.

UBC was ranked number 43 on the list.