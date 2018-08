Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Maxime Bernier tweetstorm cost Conservatives the 2019 election

A Georgia Straight article about controversial tweets from Conservative politician Maxime Bernier mentioned a book by Leonie Sandercock, a UBC planning professor.

Bernier suggested that immigrants aren’t integrating into society. In her book, Cosmopolis II: Mongrel Cities of the 21st Century, Sandercock noted that immigrants’ level of adaptation and integration increases over time.