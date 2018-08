Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How to be more present in the moment if you’re on your phone: Experts

Elite Daily reported on a study co-authored by Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, which examined the impacts of smartphone use.

“We found out even moderate levels of phone use undermined the benefits of engaging with others,” Dunn said.