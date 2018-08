Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cell phones in school

Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s faculty of education, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s On The Coast about France’s decision to ban cell phones from schools beginning in September.

The segment begins at the 58:00 mark.