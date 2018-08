Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s Trinity Western University drops mandatory covenant forbidding sex outside heterosexual marriage

Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke to the Globe and Mail after Trinity Western University dropped a mandatory covenant forbidding sex outside heterosexual marriage.

She said the announcement was not a surprise in light of the resources Trinity Western has put into establishing a law program, whose graduates could have been rejected by B.C. law societies because of the covenant.

Young was also quoted in similar stories on CTV and Star Vancouver.