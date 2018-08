Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. government urged to investigate Kamloops professor’s dismissal

Michael Byers, a political science professor at UBC, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun article about a Kamloops professor who was dismissed in connection with a paper he wrote.

Byers called for the government to intervene.

The story also appeared in The Province.