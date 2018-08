Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What should universal pharmacare look like?

CBC interviewed Steven Morgan, a UBC professor of health policy, for an article about universal pharmacare.

“We know where we need to get to — a system of universal, equitable and evidence-based coverage for Canadians,” he said.