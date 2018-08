Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New B.C. HIV centre director spent decades studying the virus

The Vancouver Sun profiled Zabrina Brumme, a UBC alumna and the new director of the HIV/AIDS laboratory program at the B.C. Centre for Excellence.

Brumme completed graduate studies at UBC’s experimental medicine program.

The story also appeared in The Province.