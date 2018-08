Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lightning sets hundreds of new forest fires in B.C. over the weekend

Star Vancouver quoted David Andison, an adjunct professor of forestry management at UBC, for an article about the “new normal” involving forest fires.

“The severity and frequency of fires is pushing up against our ability to control them,” Andison said. “We are going to have more years like this one.”