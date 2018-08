Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How smartphones are making us miserable

A study on smartphone use co-authored by Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, was highlighted in Times of India.

“The survey findings were especially notable because of the negative effects of phone use among university students, who are commonly known as digital natives,” Dunn said.

The story also appeared on Financial Express.