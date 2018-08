Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How math instruction varies widely for teachers-to-be across Canada

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC in an article about math instruction for teachers during their university training.

The article reported UBC requires elementary- and middle-school teacher candidates to enrol in a 39-hour prerequisite math course and a 26-hour methodology course.