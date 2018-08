Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Mongolian copper power the green revolution?

Financial Times quoted Julian Dierkes, an expert on Mongolian civil society at UBC, for an article about Mongolian copper power.

He discussed how the financing of a copper mine called Oyu Tolgoi requires careful explanation to the public and politicians.