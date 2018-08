Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pod with grieving mother whale, starving calf faced hardship

Daily Mail quoted Stephen Raverty, an adjunct professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, in an article about health problems facing a pod of killer whales.

He discussed microbes in exhaled breath from the whales’ blowholes that may be problematic.