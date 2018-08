Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Perseid meteor shower peaks over Vancouver this weekend

The Vancouver Courier reported on the UBC Astronomy Club’s viewing of the Perseid meteor shower from Porteau Cove using two high-powered telescopes.

Club president Katie Rink explained how the shower coincides with the new moon.