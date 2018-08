Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peer support workers on front lines of OD crisis need support too: Experts

The Canadian Press quoted Ryan McNeil, a researcher at the BC Centre on Substance Use and an assistant professor at UBC’s department of medicine, for an article about peer volunteers working on the front lines of the overdose crisis.

“We’ve spoken with a number of peers who’ve subsequently left peer positions or moved on from them just because they can’t cope with the stress they’re experiencing,” McNeil said.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the Globe and Mail, The Province, and on Castanet.