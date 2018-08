Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MS patient calls medical cannabis trial ‘a miracle’

The Montreal Gazette mentioned UBC research for a story about medical cannabis.

UBC is leading a trial on the use of medicinal pot for people who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun.