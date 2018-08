Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian food court eliminated 117 bags of garbage a day

Tara Morneau, associate director of sustainability and community programs at UBC’s Botanical Garden, was quoted in a CBC story about a food court that substantially reduced its waste.

She discussed methods that can help people put waste, compost and recycling in the correct bins.

The story also appeared on Radio Canada, MSN and Yahoo.