5 Kinder Morgan executives can cash out millions in stock options

Kai Li, a finance professor from the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the National Observer for an article about Kinder Morgan executives who can cash out millions of dollars in shares if shareholders approve the pipeline’s sale.

Li said that the stock options would be normal performance incentives and would have been set up before the federal government purchased the pipeline.