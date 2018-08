Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Court injunction orders Camp Cloud residents

David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, was interviewed for a Global story about anti-pipeline protesters at “Camp Cloud” on Burnaby Mountain.

He discussed how protesters will aim to keep public attention on the issue.