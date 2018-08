Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cheap, abusive bosses need to adapt to new B.C. economy

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun article about shifts in the B.C. job market.

“If you have structured your business and your loans on the basis of paying minimum wage, you are going to have to rethink your business model,” Thompson said.