Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are wealthy nations hoarding the world’s fish supply?

Work by Rashid Sumaila, a fisheries and economics professor at UBC, was highlighted in a Pacific Standard article about the world’s fish supply.

Sumaila says fishing subsidies that encourage overfishing and illegal fishing should be discontinued.