Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBCO researchers study success of app for quitting smoking

Kelowna Capital News reported on a study by Joan Bottorff, the director of UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention.

The study showed that an app for quitting smoking was no better than a paper-based self-help guide.