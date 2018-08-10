B.C. wildfire

UBC experts available to comment on poor air quality, wildfires

Aug 10, 2018    |   For more information, contact Peter Meiszner

UBC experts are available to discuss the wildfires in B.C., poor air quality and associated health risks.

David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985

  • How forest fires behave
  • Ecological implications of wildfires
  • Wildfire management
  • Managing forests as whole ecosystems
  • “FireSmart” concept

*David Andison is in Nelson, B.C., and is available by cell or Skype over the weekend

Angela Yao
PhD candidate, School of Population and Public health
Email: angelayao3@gmail.com

  • Health effects of forest fire smoke exposure

*Available for interviews from Monday, Aug. 13, onwards

*Speaks English, Mandarin and Cantonese 

Naomi Zimmerman
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca

  • Assessment of air pollutants using high-resolution monitoring networks
  • Role of new transportation technology (e.g., LNG, connected vehicles) on air and climate

*Available for interviews until 4:30 p.m. on Friday

