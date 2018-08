Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three possible scenarios for Vancouver’s housing market

BC Business quoted Tom Davidoff, an economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in a story about the future of Vancouver’s housing market.

He said a huge price drop is unlikely.