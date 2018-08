Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Peace Arch News reported on an annual robot competition among engineering students at UBC.

Andre Marziali, director of engineering physics at UBC, led the event, which is the culmination of a required second-year course called Introduction to Instrument Design.

The story also appeared in Abbotsford News.