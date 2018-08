Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ontario’s basic income plan was welfare state on steroids but it didn’t have to be

Work by Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist, was quoted in a Financial Post column on Ontario’s basic income plan.

“If you add in CPP and EI payroll taxes and the phase out of income-tested child benefits, we could see basic income recipients retain only 10 cents on a dollar of earnings,” Milligan wrote.

The story also appeared in The Province.