NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will run in Burnaby South riding

Gerald Baier, a UBC political scientist, spoke with CBC Radio’s BC Today about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s announcement that he will run in the riding of Burnaby South.

Richard Johnston, also a UBC political scientist, spoke with CBC’s On the Coast (at 1:52:53) about the same topic.