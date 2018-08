Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Japanese-Canadian ‘crusader’ Mary Kitagawa appointed Order of B.C.

Henry Yu, a history professor at UBC, nominated former teacher and “crusader for human rights” Mary Kitagawa to the Order of British Columbia, Star Vancouver reported.

Yu said Kitagawa led changes that changed how society understood the “long history of anti-Asian discrimination and racism.”