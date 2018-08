Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Home ownership depends on parentage

Star Vancouver quoted Tsur Somerville, an economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in an article about the link between home ownership and baby boomer wealth.

Speaking about a recent survey, Somerville said the results highlight the wealth gap between people who own homes and those who don’t.