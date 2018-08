Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breast-feeding suffers in homes with smokers: Study

U.S. News and World Report featured UBC research that found new mothers who are surrounded by cigarette smoke tend to stop breastfeeding sooner than those who aren’t around second-hand smoke.

“Babies who are around smoking are more likely to get respiratory infections and experience other respiratory problems,” said Marie Tarrant, director of the school of nursing at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The story also appeared on Health Day.