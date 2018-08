Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before Crazy Rich Asians comes out, we need to discuss this stereotype

John Paul Catungal, a professor of critical race and ethnic studies at UBC, spoke to Flare Magazine about stereotypes related to Asian people for an article about the film Crazy Rich Asians.

He discussed the “model minority myth” that “serves as a wedge to pit people of colour against other people of colour, and people of colour against poor people.”