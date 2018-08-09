Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC trying to help Saudi Arabian students get information

UBC president Santa Ono published a statement and two UBC professors spoke to various media outlets about the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Ono’s statement was quoted in the Vancouver Sun noting UBC is doing everything it can to support students who are affected by Saudi Arabia’s order for students from that country to leave Canada.

The story also appeared in The Province and a similar story appeared in the Georgia Straight.

André Elias Mazawi, a professor in the department of education, spoke to Fairchild Television about Canada’s request for Saudi Arabia to release a feminist activist detained in the country.

A statement from Roger Wong, with the faculty of medicine, was noted by News 1130 that the university is working with postgraduate medical trainees and their families to support them.