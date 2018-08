Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC develops method of harvesting energy from fatbergs

Breakfast Television interviewed Asha Srinivasan, a UBC civil engineer, about her research on turning waste into energy.

She explained how complex molecules in fats can be broken down in order to produce energy.

She also spoke to CFAX Radio about the same topic.