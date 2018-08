Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study discovers gene that makes lavender smell sweet

Kelowna Capital News reported on research from UBC’s Okanagan campus that could lead to lavender that smells better.

“It’s exciting to find the mechanism that gives one of my favourite plants its wonderful smell,” said Soheil Mahmoud, study lead author and a biology professor at UBCO.