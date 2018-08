Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prof sees minimal impact of randomized ballot on election

The Georgia Straight interviewed Richard Johnston, a UBC political scientist, about the impact of a randomized ballot for the Vancouver election.

He doubts whether the new system of listing candidates is going to affect the election’s outcome.