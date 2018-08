Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jagmeet Singh will run in Burnaby South byelection

Richard Johnston, a UBC political scientist, spoke to Global about Jagmeet Singh running in the Burnaby South byelection.

Johnston said Singh will benefit from being in the House of Commons if he wins the byelection.