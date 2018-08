Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marine Harvest pursuing radical new salmon farm designs

Tony Farrell, the chair in sustainable aquaculture at the UBC Centre for Aquaculture and Environmental Research, was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun article about radical new salmon farms.

He said land-based systems use 500 to 1,000 times more energy to move water and to warm, cool and regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.