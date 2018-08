Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How Inuvik went from 1 doctor to 11, in 6 years

Radio Canada mentioned UBC in a story about more doctors in the northern Canadian town of Inuvik.

UBC has partnered with a hospital in the town for 15 years.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.