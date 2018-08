Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Evolution study shows why pride is key to human survival

Inverse interviewed Jessica Tracy, a UBC professor of psychology, for an article about the evolutionary significance of pride.

“In all my work, I’ve argued for (and found support for) the evolutionary adaptiveness of pride,” she said.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.