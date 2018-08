Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When bosses are jealous of employees, for better or for worse

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Lingtao Yu, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about his research on bosses being jealous of employees.

“When employers feel their employees could go after their leadership position in the future, or may pose some other kind of threat, they strategically try to drive that employee down to negate that threat,” Yu wrote.