Students show off Star Wars-style rescue robots in competition at UBC Media Advisories

Event: “Ewok rescue bots” student competition

Date/Time: Thursday, August 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Room 2201, Life Building (old SUB), 6138 Student Union Boulevard, University of British Columbia, Vancouver (map)

Parking: North Parkade, 6115 Student Union Boulevard V6T 1Z1 (map)

Event details: In a scene reminiscent of Star Wars, 16 student-designed robots will attempt to rescue the good guys—Ewoks and Chewbacca, represented by plush dolls—from the evil Empire stronghold.

Sixteen teams of second-year engineering physics students have been working throughout the summer to build these fully autonomous Ewok rescue bots from scratch. Each team will have precisely two minutes to locate as many of the Ewoks as they can, navigating around various hazards without triggering an alarm and riding a zipline back to the start of the course to drop off their cargo. The competition is intended to utilize the students’ design and fabrication skills, including mechanical and electrical design, waterjet and laser cutting, and programming.

Interview opportunities: Program director Andre Marziali, instructor Dylan Gunn and students

Photos: https://goo.gl/WZ3wXx

Project page: https://engineering.ubc.ca/event/2018/ewok-rescue-2018-ubc-engineering-physics-robot-competition

Videos: http://goo.gl/5SUy7d