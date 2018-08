Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only thing mythical about unicorns these days is their valuation

South China Morning Post cited UBC research for an article about valuation of unicorns, or start-ups valued at over $1 billion.

Researchers from Stanford and UBC found that on average unicorns were 48 per cent above fair value.