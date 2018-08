Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ford government ditched basic income pilot project before data

Two UBC economics professors weighed in on Premier Doug Ford’s decision to scrap Ontario’s basic income pilot project.

CBC quoted Kevin Milligan’s message on Twitter where he addressed the project’s design and David Green told Star Vancouver why the project would have been useful.