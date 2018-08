Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fishing fleets travelling further to catch fewer fish

Indo-Canadian Voice reported on research from the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC and the University of Western Australia.

Researchers mapped the growth and spread of industrial fisheries since 1950 and found that global trends were dominated by the heavily subsidized fleets of a few countries.