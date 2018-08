Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: Researchers

The Canadian Press reported on UBC research that found cigarettes and their filters made from plastic account for nearly 50 per cent of waste collected along the Vancouver and Victoria shorelines.

Cassandra Konecny, a zoology master’s student and study co-author, said many people think cigarette butts are biodegradable.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in Star Vancouver, Vancouver Sun and Calgary Herald, and similar stories appeared on CTV Vancouver, in the Georgia Straight and Daily Hive.